Character Kindness Club Featuring Captain America is Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Flagstaff Mall

Not all heroes wear capes - just ask Captain America! He'll be greeting little guests in person during Flagstaff Mall's monthly Character Kindness Club event on Saturday, Sept. 12, in the Entertainment Area near JCPenney. Kids can dress up as their favorite character and participate in a free photo experience, then make and take home their own patriotic ID bracelet. In addition, families who show a same-day mall receipt or donate $10 to the featured charity can also participate in free face painting.

Flagstaff Mall, an enclosed shopping center serving all of Northern Arizona and conveniently located along Route 66, hosts a collection of more than 50 stores including Dillard's, JCPenney, Hobby Lobby, Bath and Body Works, Foot Locker, Barnes and Noble and Maurices, as well as a selection of popular locally owned shops. The mall is a community hub and the site of numerous free family-friendly events and activities throughout the year. Shoppers can also take advantage of free Wi-Fi, convenient mobile device charging stations and a wide selection of eateries in the Food Court. Learn more by visiting flagstaffmall.com.

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3822354-0?pid=10317

Date and Time: Saturday, 12 September 2026 at 11:00 - 12:30

Venue details: Flagstaff Mall, 4650 U.S. 89, Flagstaff, Arizona, 86004, United States

Category: Community