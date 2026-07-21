If you love to sing, but don't read music, and have never had an opportunity to sing with others, this is an event for you! Elizabeth Hangan is coming to Williams to lead us in Circle Singing. This is a free community event this Saturday from 2 to 4 PM and we are meeting in Walker Hall at St. John's in Williams. This is for singers from middle school on up! This is a relaxing and fun activity - no solos! No pressure. Just good fun making music together. Hope to see you there!