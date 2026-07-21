Circle Singing
Circle Singing
If you love to sing, but don't read music, and have never had an opportunity to sing with others, this is an event for you! Elizabeth Hangan is coming to Williams to lead us in Circle Singing. This is a free community event this Saturday from 2 to 4 PM and we are meeting in Walker Hall at St. John's in Williams. This is for singers from middle school on up! This is a relaxing and fun activity - no solos! No pressure. Just good fun making music together. Hope to see you there!
St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
eac1214@yahoo.com
St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church
202 W. Grant Ave.Williams, Arizona 86046
928-635-2781
office@stjohnswilliamsaz.org