CITIZENS WATER ADVOCACY GROUP - PRESCOTT VALLEY COUNCIL WATER ISSUES CANDIDATE FORUM - JUNE 13

What are our most important water issues? Are the council candidates prepared to set water management policy?

The Citizens Water Advocacy Group will host our 22nd annual forum on water issues from 10 a.m. to noon on June 13 via Zoom. The candidates who have agreed to participate are Lawrence Neigel (mayor), Charles Ables (council), Councilperson Michael Greer (council), and Jason Thornton (council). Mayor Palguta, Councilmember Kendall Schumacher, and Councilmember Kym Lopez are unable to participate due to scheduling conflicts.

The forum will be live on Zoom. Each candidate has been provided with the questions and a set of basic facts in advance of the forum. These documents are posted on CWAG’s website at www.cwagaz.org under "Next Event" or go to and https://cwagaz.org/prescott-valley-council-candidate-forum-questions-and-basic-facts and to access the documents and pre-register to view the forum. A recording of the forum will be available for later viewing.

CWAG is nonpartisan, but all water issues are political. The purpose of the forum is to bring water policy into our political and electoral dialogue and to inform voters and candidates about water issues.

About us: CWAG is a local citizens group advocating for a sustainable water future for the Prescott region and central Yavapai County, and for the protection of the upper Verde River. For more information, visit www.cwagaz.org, call 928-445-4218, or email info@cwagaz.org.

