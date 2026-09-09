Citizens Water Advocacy Group - Public Program - Whose Water Is It? A Conversation About Water Rights in Arizona

Whose Water Is It? A Conversation About Water Rights in Arizona

CWAG is excited to host the Special Water Master for the Gila Adjudication, Sherri Zendri, on September 12. She will provide an overview of water rights in Arizona and describe how the Gila Adjudication may affect residents of the Verde River watershed our cities, individual well owners, and the base flow of the upper Verde River.

Water law in Arizona is a complex web of statutes, case law, and historical documents. Arizona’s general stream adjudication is a judicial proceeding to determine the extent and priority of all water rights in the Gila River system – were meant to provide certainty to the process.

This presentation will be both live in Prescott and online using Zoom. To attend in person, gather with CWAG members at the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave in Prescott to enjoy coffee and conversation at 9:45 a.m., followed by the program at 10 a.m. Individuals wishing to view the presentation via Zoom can register at the “Next Event” link at www.cwagaz.org. Questions/comments? Email us at info@cwagaz.org or call 928-445-4218.

About the Speaker: Water Master Zendri presides over the adjudications of both the Gila River and the Little Colorado River systems. She has a long history both on the technical and legal side of natural resources. She has a B.S. in geology and a minor in marine sciences from Penn State University. After a six-year career as a field geologist in the mid-Atlantic states, she worked as a geologist for the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ). She earned a master’s in public administration from ASU and a law degree from U of A. She worked as administrative counsel for both ADEQ and the Arizona Lottery before joining the Maricopa County Superior Court bench in 2023 as the Special Water Master for Arizona’s two general stream adjudications.

About CWAG: Founded in 2002, the mission of the Citizens Water Advocacy Group is to protect the flow of the upper Verde River and to protect the long-term water supply for the Quad Cities region. CWAG develops science-based positions on critical water issues and educates citizens and elected officials on sensible water policies.

