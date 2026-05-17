Get up close and personal with our community helpers and their special equipment! For youth of all ages. Please note: This special event will take place in the library's Marina Street parking lot. The parking lot will be closed on Wednesday, June 10 from 8 am - 12 noon to allow for event setup, performance, and cleanup. For more information, please call the Youth Desk at 928.777.1537. Community Helpers at the Library takes the place of Preschool Storytime and Stay & Play on 6/10/26. Community Helpers at the Library is presented with support from the City of Prescott's Police, Fire, Solid Waste, and Recreation Services departments.