Daniel Nahmod in Concert
Daniel Nahmod in Concert
Join us for an amazing afternoon of soul-stirring music. You will leave this concert inspired and filled with joy!
Daniel is one of the most influential and beloved interfaith artists in the music business today.
Unity of Flagstaff
$25.00
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Unity of Flagstaff
928-526-8893
office@unityofflagstaff.org
Artist Group Info
Daniel Nahmod
Unity of Flagstaff
1800 S Milton RoadFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-526-8893
office@unityofflagstaff.org