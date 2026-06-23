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Daniel Nahmod in Concert

Daniel Nahmod in Concert

Join us for an amazing afternoon of soul-stirring music. You will leave this concert inspired and filled with joy!

Daniel is one of the most influential and beloved interfaith artists in the music business today.

Unity of Flagstaff
$25.00
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Unity of Flagstaff
928-526-8893
office@unityofflagstaff.org
https://unityofflagstaff.org

Artist Group Info

Daniel Nahmod
Unity of Flagstaff
1800 S Milton Road, Suite 103
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-526-8893
office@unityofflagstaff.org
https:unityofflagstaff/org