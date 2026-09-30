Audiences are invited back into the delightfully vibrant and engaging world of “Dead Quilters The Musical” as the production returns to the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on October 9, 10 and 11, with all performances at 4:00 p.m. — featuring a newly revised two-act structure, expanded storylines, and brand-new songs.

Originally co-produced by the Sedona Historical Society as a live touring exhibit performed in museum venues, the production has unexpectedly caught the attention of theatres and directors across the western region due to its remarkable success.

If you missed experiencing this show, here is your opportunity to catch it. Even for those who attended the two-act version back in November 2025, “Dead Quilters” has changed a lot with expanded storylines, added new songs and dynamic twists. For those who've attended past performances, this production has evolved!

The dynamite writing team of Shondra Jepperson and Dev Ross has incorporated feedback from both fans and directors outside Sedona into this newly revised version. Dev Ross has addressed lingering questions, weaving deeper background details into the show, and composer Shondra Jepperson has expanded the score from its original nine songs to a full 12 — including a brand-new musical number custom-crafted for TV and movie star Gail Edwards.

The historical women whose stories are told in this production are Marguerite Staude, Katie Lee, Annie Wauneka, Dora Chavez Madrid, and Fanny Gulick. The cast is truly an all-star lineup: Gail Edwards (Staude), Shondra Jepperson (Lee), Samantha Noelle (Wauneka), Dev Ross (Madrid), and Lisa Glinsky (Gulick).

As Sedona International Film Festival Executive Director Patrick Schweiss shared, "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Shondra, Dev, and the Dead Quilters team back to Sedona. Being a part of this incredible journey is an absolute joy, and we are so proud to be a part of this production's path before it takes off into the outside of Sedona theatre world.”

“Dead Quilters The Musical” will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9, 10 and 11. Tickets are $35.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

