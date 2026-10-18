DIY and Donuts for Teens and Tweens: Junk Journals
DIY and Donuts for Teens and Tweens: Junk Journals
"Turn everyday scraps into a one-of-a-kind journal! Teens will create their own junk journal using mixed media, collage, and personal keepsakes to tell their story in a fun, artsy way. All supplies provided — just bring your creativity!
Put your personal stamp on your art, bring a small bag of paper goodies like receipts, notes, tags, scrapbook paper, napkins, post-its, love notes, photos, and little trinkets to make your journal totally unique.
Donuts, drinks, and all supplies provided. For teens, ages 13-18. Register online, at the Youth Desk, or call 928.777.1537."
Prescott Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov