DIY and Donuts for Teens and Tweens: Junk Journals

"Turn everyday scraps into a one-of-a-kind journal! Teens will create their own junk journal using mixed media, collage, and personal keepsakes to tell their story in a fun, artsy way. All supplies provided — just bring your creativity!

Put your personal stamp on your art, bring a small bag of paper goodies like receipts, notes, tags, scrapbook paper, napkins, post-its, love notes, photos, and little trinkets to make your journal totally unique.

Donuts, drinks, and all supplies provided. For teens, ages 13-18. Register online, at the Youth Desk, or call 928.777.1537."