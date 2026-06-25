Dog ‘N’ Butterfly, a Heart Tribute Band, takes the stage at Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park on Friday July 3rd.
Dog ‘N’ Butterfly, a Heart Tribute Band, takes the stage at Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park on Friday July 3rd.
For over two decades, Dog ‘N’ Butterfly has captivated audiences nationwide with its faithful recreation of Heart’s legendary sounds. At Pepsi Amphitheater, fans can enjoy beloved hits from the ‘70s and ‘80s performed with incredible authenticity and energy. Complete with retro-inspired costumes and dynamic stage show, this tribute concert offers a nostalgic experience for classic rock lovers. Tickets available on PepsiAmp.com
Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park
$25-$40
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Coconino County Park
4806569940
Artist Group Info
info@rpmtix.com
Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park
2446 Fort Tuthill LoopFlagstaff , Arizona 86005