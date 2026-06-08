Flagstaff Art in the Park
Flagstaff Art in the Park
Join Flagstaff Art in the Park during the fourth of July weekend with great food, drinks, activities, live music, and more!
One of Flagstaff's longest running fine arts festivals taking place in Downtown Flagstaff's Wheeler Park. A large, cool grass filled venue to meet each artist, with varieties of art, from all over the Southwest. Join for wonderful days and evenings of entertainment, art, and fun.
Wheeler Park
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Jul 05, 2026.
Event Supported By
Flagstaff Art in the Park
ryanne.artinthepark@gmail.com
Wheeler Park
211 W. Aspen AveFlagstaff, Arizona 86004