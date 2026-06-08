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Flagstaff Art in the Park

Flagstaff Art in the Park

Join Flagstaff Art in the Park during the fourth of July weekend with great food, drinks, activities, live music, and more!

One of Flagstaff's longest running fine arts festivals taking place in Downtown Flagstaff's Wheeler Park. A large, cool grass filled venue to meet each artist, with varieties of art, from all over the Southwest. Join for wonderful days and evenings of entertainment, art, and fun.

Wheeler Park
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Jul 05, 2026.

Event Supported By

Flagstaff Art in the Park
ryanne.artinthepark@gmail.com
https://flagstaffartinthepark.com/home-page
Wheeler Park
211 W. Aspen Ave
Flagstaff, Arizona 86004