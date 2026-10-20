Flagstaff Pick or Treat Acoustic Porchfest - Call for Musicians
Flagstaff Pick or Treat Acoustic Porchfest - Call for Musicians
The Flagstaff Pick or Treat Acoustic Porchfest is seeking acoustic musicians for this free, community-wide music event. Sign up to perform on porches located in neighborhoods around Flagstaff on Halloween. Info and sign up at: www.flagstaffporchfest.com
Various locations in Flagstaff
Free
02:44 PM - 11:59 PM, every day through Oct 30, 2026.
Event Supported By
Flagstaff Friends of Traditional Music