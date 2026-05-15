Focus on Photography: Architectural Photography as Fine Art: Seeing Lines

In this compelling presentation, Sharon Tenenbaum explores architectural photography not simply as documentation, but as fine art, a disciplined and deeply personal interpretation of the built environment. She inspires an appreciation for architecture as an artistic subject and a deeper understanding of how to see, interpret, and elevate the built environment through a fine art lens. Tenenbaum reveals how architecture can be transformed into expressive imagery. From dramatic black-and-white compositions that emphasize structure, rhythm, and texture, to vibrant color work that explores light, shadow, and atmosphere, she demonstrates the artistic range possible within architectural photography. Sharon Tenenbaum was educated as a Civil Engineer. Her love for structures is reflected in a vast body of works celebrating more than mere architecture, but rather, the Art of Architecture. As an artist, she has won numerous international photography awards and has been published in esteemed magazines such as National Geographic. As an educator, she has taught group workshops from New York to Melbourne, as well as online workshops and courses. She has a variety of video tutorials and eBooks and is the founder of Talk-&-Learn, a free one-hour weekly Zoom session for image critique and creation. Focus on Photography is a monthly photography lecture and workshop series arranged by and held in partnership with Yavapai Digital Arts and Photo Club.