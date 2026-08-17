Forever Seger: The Silver Bullet Experience takes the stage at Pepsi Amphitheater in Flagstaff on Saturday, August 22.
Forever Seger: The Silver Bullet Experience takes the stage at Pepsi Amphitheater in Flagstaff on Saturday, August 22.
Forever Seger: The Silver Bullet Experience brings the classic sound of Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band to Pepsi Amphitheater with a high-energy tribute performance featuring fan favorites like “Old Time Rock and Roll.” Fans can expect a night of timeless rock, nostalgia and sing-along favorites. Tickets available on PepsiAmp.com
Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park
$28-$38
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Coconino County Park
4806569940
Artist Group Info
Forever Seger
info@rpmtix.com
Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park
2446 Fort Tuthill LoopFlagstaff , Arizona 86005