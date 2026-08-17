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Forever Seger: The Silver Bullet Experience takes the stage at Pepsi Amphitheater in Flagstaff on Saturday, August 22.

Forever Seger: The Silver Bullet Experience takes the stage at Pepsi Amphitheater in Flagstaff on Saturday, August 22.

Forever Seger: The Silver Bullet Experience brings the classic sound of Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band to Pepsi Amphitheater with a high-energy tribute performance featuring fan favorites like “Old Time Rock and Roll.” Fans can expect a night of timeless rock, nostalgia and sing-along favorites. Tickets available on PepsiAmp.com

Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park
$28-$38
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Coconino County Park
4806569940
https://pepsiamp.com

Artist Group Info

Forever Seger
info@rpmtix.com
https://pepsiamp.com/event/forever-seger/pepsi-amphitheater/flagstaff-arizona/
Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park
2446 Fort Tuthill Loop
Flagstaff , Arizona 86005
https://www.pepsiamp.com/