Full Moon Balcony Viewing at Zane Grey

Experience the full moon from one of the best views in downtown Flagstaff! Join us at Zane Grey Bar & Ballroom for an evening of moonlit views, live music, specialty cocktails, and tarot card readings.

Head up to the balcony, grab our Full Moon Martini special, and settle in for a night under the Flagstaff sky.

Event Details:

Time: 6:00 PM – Close

Live Music: Roly Poly | Approximately 7:00–9:30 PM

Full Moon Martini: Specialty cocktail available throughout the evening

Tarot Card Readings

Balcony Full Moon Viewing

Come early for a cocktail, stay for the music, and watch the full moon rise over downtown Flagstaff from the historic Weatherford Hotel.

Location: Zane Grey Bar & Ballroom at the Weatherford Hotel