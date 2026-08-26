Full Moon Balcony Viewing at Zane Grey
Full Moon Balcony Viewing at Zane Grey
Experience the full moon from one of the best views in downtown Flagstaff! Join us at Zane Grey Bar & Ballroom for an evening of moonlit views, live music, specialty cocktails, and tarot card readings.
Head up to the balcony, grab our Full Moon Martini special, and settle in for a night under the Flagstaff sky.
Event Details:
Time: 6:00 PM – Close
Live Music: Roly Poly | Approximately 7:00–9:30 PM
Full Moon Martini: Specialty cocktail available throughout the evening
Tarot Card Readings
Balcony Full Moon Viewing
Come early for a cocktail, stay for the music, and watch the full moon rise over downtown Flagstaff from the historic Weatherford Hotel.
Location: Zane Grey Bar & Ballroom at the Weatherford Hotel
Weatherford Hotel
06:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Weatherford Hotel
23 N. Leroux St.Flagstaff, Arizona 86001