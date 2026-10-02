FUSD School Board Candidate Forum
FUSD School Board Candidate Forum
All four of the candidates running for the two open seats of the FUSD Governing Board have confirmed their attendance. This will be the only candidate forum held for this election, and is hosted by the Flagstaff Education Association (the FUSD teachers union). Hope to see you there!
Flagstaff High School - Hurley Theater
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Flagstaff Education Association
flagprez@gmail.com
Flagstaff High School - Hurley Theater
400 W Elm AveFlagstaff, Arizona 86001