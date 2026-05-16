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Game-n-Gab

Game-n-Gab

Looking for a relaxed and enjoyable way to spend the afternoon? Game-n-Gab offers a friendly space to play a variety of board games, card games, party games, and puzzles all while engaging in great conversation. Come solo or bring a friend and enjoy a low-key, social atmosphere.

Prescott Public Library
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026

Artist Group Info

ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.
Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov
http://www.prescottlibrary.info