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Genealogy Virtual Mentor Session

Genealogy Virtual Mentor Session

Get assistance with your genealogy research from a member of the Northern Arizona Genealogy Society. Please come prepared with a specific question or problem and a genealogy mentor will help guide you in your research. This is a virtual session via Zoom. Registration is required. Zoom information will be sent after registration. For tips and tricks on using Zoom, please see our guide. 

Prescott Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026

Artist Group Info

ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.
Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov
http://www.prescottlibrary.info