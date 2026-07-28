George Lopez takes the stage at Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park on Saturday, August 1.
George Lopez takes the stage at Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park on Saturday, August 1.
George Lopez brings his signature comedy and larger-than-life personality to Pepsi Amphitheater for an unforgettable night of laughter. Known for his sharp humor, relatable storytelling and groundbreaking career in stand-up, television and film, Lopez has entertained audiences for decades. Fans can expect an evening filled with hilarious observations, memorable stories and plenty of laughs. Tickets available on PepsiAmp.com
Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park
$78-$131
06:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Coconino County Park
4806569940
Artist Group Info
info@rpmtix.com
Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park
2446 Fort Tuthill LoopFlagstaff , Arizona 86005