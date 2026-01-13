Grammy-winner Darlene Koldenhoven LIVE in Sedona

Grammy Award-winning artist Darlene Koldenhoven will present Live in Sedona, an intimate live event blending memoir, music, storytelling, and conversation, on Sunday, Aug. 30, at 4:00 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theater, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

The event celebrates the release of Koldenhoven’s new memoir, Put Your Dress Down and Sing, and its companion solo piano album, A Grand Memoir, on August 7. Audiences will experience dramatic and humorous readings from the memoir, live musical selections from the new album, and a reflective onstage conversation followed by audience Q&A.

In addition to being in conversation with Darlene, Award-winning harpist and Sedona resident Peter Sterling will also accompany Darlene on select pieces from her new solo piano album, bringing an added layer of warmth and musical intimacy to the afternoon.

Known worldwide as the featured soprano soloist singing “Aria” in the PBS television special and video Yanni, Live at the Acropolis, seen by more than 1.5 billion television viewers, Koldenhoven has built an extraordinary career across music, film, television, recording, and live performance. She is also recognized for her work in both Sister Act films with Whoopi Goldberg, where she appeared onscreen as the tambourine-waving choir nun and served off-camera as production vocal coach, vocal contractor, music director, and rehearsal pianist.

Koldenhoven has sung on more than 1,000 recordings for film, television, albums, commercials, and international charitable projects. Her five-octave range can be heard on albums including those by Pink Floyd, Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, Neil Young, Celine Dion, Rod Stewart, Kenny Loggins, and Ringo Starr. As a solo artist, composer, pianist, author, producer, credentialed voice teacher, and certified sonic therapist, Darlene brings a rare blend of artistic achievement, personal storytelling, and transformational insight to the stage.

Live in Sedona invites audiences into Darlene’s journey of truth, creativity, resilience, and transformation. The afternoon is designed to inspire, uplift, and connect through spoken word, live music, personal reflection, and the healing power of artistic expression.

Learn more at DarleneKoldenhoven.com.

“Darlene Koldenhoven: Live in Sedona” will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

