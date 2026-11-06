Grand Menorah Lighting at City Hall

Join Chabad of Flagstaff at City Hall for an evening of music, delicious traditions, and hands-on fun for all ages. Gather with friends and neighbors as we light the giant menorah and celebrate the power of light and community.

Enjoy:

- Grand Menorah Lighting

- Live Music

- Traditional Latkes and Doughnuts

- Chanukah Art Contest

- Balloon Twisting

- Chanukah Crafts

- Chanukah Raffle

Free of charge and open to all! Come celebrate with us and help make Flagstaff shine!

Monday, December 7, 2026 | 5:00–7:00pm

Flagstaff City Hall | 211 West Aspen Avenue