Grand Menorah Lighting at City Hall
Grand Menorah Lighting at City Hall
Join Chabad of Flagstaff at City Hall for an evening of music, delicious traditions, and hands-on fun for all ages. Gather with friends and neighbors as we light the giant menorah and celebrate the power of light and community.
Enjoy:
- Grand Menorah Lighting
- Live Music
- Traditional Latkes and Doughnuts
- Chanukah Art Contest
- Balloon Twisting
- Chanukah Crafts
- Chanukah Raffle
Free of charge and open to all! Come celebrate with us and help make Flagstaff shine!
Monday, December 7, 2026 | 5:00–7:00pm
Flagstaff City Hall | 211 West Aspen Avenue
Flagstaff City Hall
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 7 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Chabad of Flagstaff
9282555756
admin@jewishflagstaff.com
Flagstaff City Hall
211 W Aspen AveFlagstaff, Arizona 86001