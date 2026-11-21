Music inspired by the maritime traditions of Scotland, Ireland, Scandinavia and North America.

Kalos is drawn to water. Every performance is like stepping into a river—they never play a song the same way twice. They make music inspired by the maritime traditions of Scotland, Ireland, Scandinavia and North America. Their album titles—Harbour and Headland—honor the meeting point between the land and sea and they sing songs about shorelines, seafarers and drownings. They revel in the driving danceability of Irish tunes, but also take inspiration from the pastoral melodies and naturalistic metaphors of Scottish music. But while the music they write is forged in tradition, it is nonetheless cast and tempered in new and unexpected ways.

“There’s a certain spontaneity at work as the three musicians alternately contest and duel, combine and coalesce to bring their talents together.” — Folkwords