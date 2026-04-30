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Hearth & Horn Series - Beltane

Hearth & Horn Series - Beltane

Join us for another Hearth and Horn series event, Beltane!
Ashley will come teach us all about this Celtic holiday and we will create our very own mini May Poles. $10 for the crafting supplies and instruction. A fun and creative way to spend a spring Sunday!
21+ unless with legal guardian

Drinking Horn Mead Hall
10
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 3 May 2026

Event Supported By

Drinking Horn Meadery
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com
http://Drinkinghornmeadery.com

Artist Group Info

Ashley Null
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
108 E Route 66
FLAGSTAFF, Arizona 86001
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com
http://drinkinghornmeadery.com