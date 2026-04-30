Hearth & Horn Series - Beltane
Hearth & Horn Series - Beltane
Join us for another Hearth and Horn series event, Beltane!
Ashley will come teach us all about this Celtic holiday and we will create our very own mini May Poles. $10 for the crafting supplies and instruction. A fun and creative way to spend a spring Sunday!
21+ unless with legal guardian
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
10
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 3 May 2026
Event Supported By
Drinking Horn Meadery
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com
Artist Group Info
Ashley Null
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
108 E Route 66FLAGSTAFF, Arizona 86001
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com