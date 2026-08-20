'In the Company of Wolves' Flagstaff Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Theatrikos Theatre Company to bring movies to Downtown Flagstaff!

This series continues on Wednesday, Sept. 2 with the Flagstaff premiere of “In the Company of Wolves: An American Journey” at 7:00 p.m. at Theatrikos Theatre Company.

Academy Award-winner Jeff Bridges narrates this stunning journey, following wolves and other animals as co-travelers through American history — from the shores of England to the birth of the New Republic, and ultimately the colonization of the vast, contested landscapes of the modern American West.

A place where the ensemble doesn't merely walk through history; they trot, lope, stampede, and migrate across it — reminding us that the wild and the domesticated alike have always reflected a deeper story of who we are as a nation, and who we might yet become.

“With surprising and little-known histories that stretch back to England before unfolding across the landscapes of the American West, I never intended to make a film only about wolves, although they figure prominently throughout,” said director Susan Kucera.

“It is through wolves, bison, horses, sheep, cattle, and other animals that the film explores the strange contradictions, myths, unexpected connections, competing ideas of freedom, and the invention of the American frontier. And of course, Jeff Bridges carries the story with curiosity, humanity, and gravitas.”

Emily Renn from the Grand Canyon Wolf Recovery Project will be in Flagstaff to host a post-film Q&A discussion.

“In the Company of Wolves: An American Journey” will show at Theatrikos Theatre Company on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Theatrikos Theatre Company is located at 11 W. Cherry Ave. in Downtown Flagstaff.

This series and collaboration is made possible by a generous grant from Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff.