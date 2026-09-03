In the Living Room Music Series: Gina Machovina

The acclaimed In the Living Room Music Series continues its sensational run at the Mary Fisher Theatre on Monday, Sept. 14 at 7:00 p.m., welcoming the extraordinary talents of regional singer-songwriter Gina Machovina for an intimate evening of music and storytelling.

The upcoming evening highlights Machovina’s captivating artistry and rich musicianship on Spanish and Classical guitar. Her husband, bassist Al Hinojoza, will join Gina.

The series is produced and moderated by award-winning songwriter Shondra Jepperson; it invites music lovers into a conversational space as if you were in your own living room, where they get to know the artist behind their music.

Shondra Jepperson noted, "Gina Machovina is a phenomenal artist of rare depth and remarkable skill. Her music carries a profound honesty and beauty that completely draws you in. I’m excited for all of us to get to know Gina more, by learning about her experience and hearing her stories.”

As Sedona International Film Festival Executive Director Patrick Schweiss shares, "The magic of this series lies entirely in these singular, up-close encounters with world-class performers like Gina Machovina right here on our stage. Watching our audiences connect so genuinely with artists of her caliber makes every single evening an unforgettable experience that keeps our community coming back for more."

The In the Living Room Music Series is made possible through the generous support of presenting sponsor Cleaner Quicker Car Wash; alongside concert sponsors are Sefton Engineering, Laser Girl Skin Care, Tlaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village, Sedona.Biz, and the Sedona Symphony.

In the Living Room Music Series featuring Gina Machovina will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Sept. 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

