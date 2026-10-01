In the Living Room Music Series: Tyler Carson

The acclaimed In the Living Room Music Series returns to the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Oct. 12. Conceived and moderated by award-winning songwriter Shondra Jepperson, this unique performance format strips away the traditional barrier between stage and seating, offering patrons an inviting atmosphere reminiscent of a gathering right in your own living room.

Presented in partnership with the Sedona International Film Festival, the upcoming concert features the internationally acclaimed virtuoso Tyler Carson — better known to global audiences as Fiddler on the Rock.

A former child star and 2-time CBS Mornings feature, Tyler Carson brings an unforgettable musical journey to the stage. After doctors once told him he would never speak again, Tyler trusted in faith and his violin, ultimately regaining his voice as he discovered his signature sound.

Today, the Living Music multi-award winner and founder of Sedona's Arts at the Airport music program delights global audiences with his acclaimed Fiddler on the Rock – One Man Symphony, fusing live looping, soaring vocals, and spellbinding storytelling into breathtaking original compositions alongside bold mashups from Led Zeppelin to Taylor Swift.

"Extraordinary doesn’t even begin to describe this multi-talented performer, composer and musical genius. Sheer brilliance!" raves Patrick Schweiss, executive director of the Sedona International Film Festival.

Shondra Jepperson shared, “Tyler brings an unmatched, genre-bending energy to the stage that completely redefines what a solo performance can be. Our audiences will love getting to know this incredible artist behind his music.”

The In the Living Room Music Series is celebrated for its intimate, interactive format, offering music lovers a unique chance to connect directly with extraordinary artists. 100% of ticket sales go directly to supporting the performing artists and the Sedona International Film Festival.

The In the Living Room Music Series is made possible through the generous support of presenting sponsor Cleaner Quicker Car Wash; alongside concert sponsors Sefton Engineering, Laser Girl Skin Care, Tlaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village, Sedona.Biz, and the Sedona Symphony.

In the Living Room Music Series featuring Tyler Carson will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Oct. 12 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

