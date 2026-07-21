The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with award-winning surround sound composer and producer Koz Mraz for “Jazz/Rock Fusion in Surround Sound” on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

You will be blown away by this audio/visual 5.1 Surround Sound Music Experience in Sedona’s best sound system, the Mary D. Fisher Theater.

This surround sound experience will feature the music of the most groundbreaking, landmark artists credited with founding Jazz Rock Fusion, including Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock and Billy Cobham.

In 1970, Miles Davis released “Bitches Brew" which marked the beginning of fusion. It was a rhythmic explosion of 13 musicians. They became the who’s who of fusion Jazz. All drew on soul, rock and the electric guitar influence of Jimmy Hendrix.

Herbie Hancock's 1973 album Head Hunters — also a landmark jazz-funk fusion record — was the first platinum-selling record in jazz history.

Billy Cobham's Spectrum (1973) is widely considered one of the most groundbreaking jazz-fusion albums in music history. The album revolutionized drumming and the genre by bridging complex jazz improvisation with the high-octane power and aggressive amplification of rock.

Presented by Award-Winning Surround Sound composer/producer Koz Mraz (Discus Award, 5.1 Category 2001, Communicator Surround Award 2002, Aurora Surround Award & Surround Grammy nominee 2005). A College Professor at Citrus College, Glendale, and Pasadena College, Mraz taught classes in music production, audio engineering, and broadcast technology for over 15 years. He offers educational presentations via the Fair Use Doctrine of the U.S. Copyright Statute. Under the fair use doctrine of the U.S. copyright statute, it is permissible to use portions of a copywritten work for purposes such as commentary, criticism, and education.

Seating is limited. Get your tickets today for this popular event.

“Jazz/Rock Fusion in Surround Sound” takes place Thursday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Tickets are $20. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

