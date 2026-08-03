Journey Beyond Time : A Past Life Regression Experience

Inspired by Dolores Cannon, Brian Weiss, and others, certified clinical hypnotherapists Steve Lannon and Morgan Herum invite you to explore the story of your soul. In this immersive two-hour experience, you’ll discover how hypnosis works and how the subconscious mind uses imagery, memory, and belief to access greater levels of awareness.

You’ll explore the ideas of reincarnation and karma as frameworks for understanding your soul’s journey. In the second part of the workshop, you’ll be gently guided through a relaxing hypnosis experience designed to help you connect with memories and impressions from past lives, offering insight, clarity, and a deeper connection to your soul’s path.

This experience is for anyone who feels called to explore the nature of consciousness, healing, and the soul itself. Many people feel an inner pull toward something greater — a sense that the soul carries wisdom, memories, and experiences beyond this lifetime. This workshop is an invitation to gently explore those deeper layers of self in a safe, open-hearted, and supportive environment.