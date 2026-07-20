JustServe 9/11 National Day of Service and Volunteer Expo is Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Flagstaff Mal

Volunteers can take part by making animal shelter dog pull toys, donating and prepping birthday kits with The Foster Alliance and preparing fabric for gift boxes with Operation Christmas Child.

In addition, the JustServe Volunteer Expo is bringing numerous local nonprofit organizations on site with useful information for the community, along with a call for volunteers for numerous local volunteer opportunities.

During the event, JustServe will also celebrate and honor community members who have demonstrated extraordinary service in the Flagstaff community by presenting the JustServe Hero Award.

Flagstaff Mall, an enclosed shopping center serving all of Northern Arizona and conveniently located along Route 66, hosts a collection of more than 50 stores including Dillard's, JCPenney, Hobby Lobby, Bath and Body Works, Foot Locker, Barnes and Noble and Maurices, as well as a selection of popular locally owned shops. The mall is a community hub and the site of numerous free family-friendly events and activities throughout the year. Shoppers can also take advantage of free Wi-Fi, convenient mobile device charging stations and a wide selection of eateries in the Food Court. Learn more by visiting flagstaffmall.com.

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3822351-0?pid=10317

Date and Time: Saturday, 12 September 2026 at 12:00 - 15:00

Venue details: Flagstaff Mall, 4650 U.S. 89, Flagstaff, Arizona, 86004, United States

Category: Community