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Keys to Homeownership: Flagstaff Housing Resource Fair

Keys to Homeownership: Flagstaff Housing Resource Fair

Your path to homeownership starts here! Join the City of Flagstaff Housing Division and local organizations at this Flagstaff Housing Resource Fair to explore homeownership programs, learn about down payment assistance, and discover affordable homebuying opportunities. Connect with local housing experts, ask questions, and find resources to help you take the next step toward owning a home.

No registration required!

Flagstaff Downtown Public LIbrary
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

City of Flagstaff Housing Division
aidan.rutledge@flagstaffaz.gov
https://www.flagstaff.az.gov/4372/Housing
Flagstaff Downtown Public LIbrary
300 W. Aspen Ave.
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
9282132349
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org