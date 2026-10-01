'Last Shot' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Last Shot” showing Oct. 9-15 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

“Last Shot” is an uplifting coming-of-age sports drama about resilience, second chances, and the power of believing in yourself. A basketball prodigy loses his father, gains a mother he barely knows, and has to learn how to play — and grieve — all over again.

Led by newcomer Dylan Friedman, the film features former NBA All-Star Baron Davis (Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks & Los Angeles Clippers), Emmy Award winner Jaime Pressly, and Laraine Newman, original Saturday Night Live cast member and Emmy-winning actress, as well as Michael Rapaport and Johnny Simmons.

Twelve-year-old basketball prodigy Caden Issacs navigates the turbulent waters of grief and adolescence after the sudden death of his father, Darren. Moving to Nashville to live with his estranged mother, Lexi, a driven music executive, Caden struggles to find his place on a new elite basketball team while grappling with the high expectations of those around him.

Through intense rivalries, newfound friendships, and the relentless pursuit of excellence, Caden learns to process his pain and rediscover his passion for the game.

“Last Shot” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres Oct. 9-15. Showtimes will be Friday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 9, 11, 12 and 13 at 3:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 10, 14 and 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.