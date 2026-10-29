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Library Staff Panel Discussion

Library Staff Panel Discussion

What does it take to work in a library? What do pages, clerks, specialists, librarians, supervisors, and other staff do all day? And how does a person get a job in a library anyway?

Come listen to our panel of library staff from different levels and departments discuss their roles and bring any questions you have about the inner workings of the Library!

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/15990600

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
300 W. Aspen Ave.
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-213-2331
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/