Library Staff Panel Discussion

What does it take to work in a library? What do pages, clerks, specialists, librarians, supervisors, and other staff do all day? And how does a person get a job in a library anyway?

Come listen to our panel of library staff from different levels and departments discuss their roles and bring any questions you have about the inner workings of the Library!

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/15990600