Live Music: Andy See & His Swinging Jamboree at Charly’s Pub & Grill
Live Music: Andy See & His Swinging Jamboree at Charly’s Pub & Grill
Kick off your weekend with live music from Andy See & His Swinging Jamboree at Charly’s Pub & Grill inside the historic Weatherford Hotel.
Known for an energetic mix of rockabilly, classic country, rhythm & blues, and vintage American roots music, Andy See & His Swinging Jamboree delivers a lively performance that’s perfect for a Friday night in downtown Flagstaff.
The free show begins at 7:00 PM. Grab dinner, enjoy your favorite drink, and experience live music in one of Flagstaff’s most iconic historic venues.
Admission: Free
Date: Friday, August 21, 2026
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: Charly’s Pub & Grill at the Weatherford Hotel, Downtown Flagstaff
Charly's Pub and Grill
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Charly's Pub and Grill
23 N Leroux StFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
928 779 1919