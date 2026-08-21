Live Music: Andy See & His Swinging Jamboree at Charly’s Pub & Grill

Kick off your weekend with live music from Andy See & His Swinging Jamboree at Charly’s Pub & Grill inside the historic Weatherford Hotel.

Known for an energetic mix of rockabilly, classic country, rhythm & blues, and vintage American roots music, Andy See & His Swinging Jamboree delivers a lively performance that’s perfect for a Friday night in downtown Flagstaff.

The free show begins at 7:00 PM. Grab dinner, enjoy your favorite drink, and experience live music in one of Flagstaff’s most iconic historic venues.

Admission: Free

Date: Friday, August 21, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Charly’s Pub & Grill at the Weatherford Hotel, Downtown Flagstaff