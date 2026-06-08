Magical Michael Steele

Join us for a variety show featuring astonishing magic, professional yo‑yo tricks, juggling, and more. Michael will demonstrate how magicians use techniques such as misdirection to create compelling illusions. This high‑energy performance is filled with engaging, humorous commentary—ensuring there’s never a dull moment. All ages welcome, best suited for ages 5-12 and their families.

This program does not require pre-registration.

Line will begin forming in the tween section of the library one hour before the program.

Tickets will be passed out beginning 1/2 hour prior to the event on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets are limited to the first 75 attendees.

All those attending must have a ticket.

Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Two performances: 1:00 to 2:00pm and 3:00-4:00pm

Prescott Valley Public Library – Crystal Room, third floor.

For more information, please call 928-759-3047

youthservices@prescottvalley-az.gov

7401 E. Skoog Blvd, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314