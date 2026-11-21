Martin Sexton
Martin Sexton
Martin Sexton tours in support the 25th anniversary of Live Wide Open – the critically-acclaimed double vinyl live album. The show will include these fan-favorites as well as some new material and surprise covers.
Coconino Center for Arts
$44.52-$54.13
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 2 Apr 2027
Event Supported By
Coconino Center for the Arts
(928) 779-2300
jcomnick@creativeflagstaff.org
Coconino Center for Arts
2300 N. Fort Valley RdFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779-2300
info@coconinoarts.org