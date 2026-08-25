Memoir Workshop

This will be a workshop for those 18+ with handouts and prompts for writing. Transform your personal experiences into art by exploring memory, identity, and the moments that shape us. Memoir and autobiographical writing allows us to capture moments, reflect on our experiences, and shape our personal histories into compelling narratives. We will do short readings and exercises designed to loosen us up, access our creativity and writing voice, and jumpstart a writing practice.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/17389005

