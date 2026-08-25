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Memoir Workshop

Memoir Workshop

This will be a workshop for those 18+ with handouts and prompts for writing. Transform your personal experiences into art by exploring memory, identity, and the moments that shape us. Memoir and autobiographical writing allows us to capture moments, reflect on our experiences, and shape our personal histories into compelling narratives. We will do short readings and exercises designed to loosen us up, access our creativity and writing voice, and jumpstart a writing practice.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/17389005

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
300 W. Aspen Ave.
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-213-2331
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/