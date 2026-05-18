More Choices for Voices- An AAC Community Book Club

Join us for a special sensory book club for all voices in our community! On the third Wednesday evening of each month, enjoy an interactive telling of a story and participate in sensory activities. If you have an AAC (Augmentative and Alternative Communication) device, please bring it. For families and kids of all abilities. No registration required. This book club is presented with support from FidgetPockets, with additional funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.