Much Ado About Dinosaurs

Journey to the Jurassic with Shakespeare & company in this colorful, interactive, original play for audiences of all ages and geological eras!

Created by Matthew Windham, the inventive mind behind Simply Silly Shakespeare and the award-winning Shakespeare on Pluto, this dino-sized adventure promises laughter, learning, and a whole lot of Jurassic joy.

PAY-WHAT-YOU-WISH tickets for all performances!

FREE activities before each show provided by Museum of Northern Arizona starting 45 minutes before the show, and FREE STEAM kits from Tynkertopia!