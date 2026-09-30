NAU Symphony Orchestra - "Army of Brass"
NAU Symphony Orchestra - "Army of Brass"
Experience an afternoon of sweeping Romantic lyricism and spectacular orchestral power as the NAU Symphony Orchestra opens its season with Army of Brass. Cellist Karlos Rodriguez takes center stage in Schumann’s deeply expressive Cello Concerto in A minor, followed by Khachaturian’s monumental Symphony No. 3, “Symphony-Poem”—an electrifying work of extraordinary scale featuring a massive brass ensemble and organ. Join us for a program that moves from intimate reflection to breathtaking sonic grandeur.
Preconcert talk with Dr. Vlad Vizireanu, Director of Orchestras, at 2:30PM in the Kitt Atrium (next to ticket office).
Ardrey Memorial Auditorium - NAU Orchestras
Free - $15
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Northern Arizona University - Kitt School of Music
8053582157
vlad.vizireanu@nau.edu
Artist Group Info
NAU Symphony Orchestra
vlad.vladvizireanu@nau.edu
Ardrey Memorial Auditorium - NAU Orchestras
1115 Knoles Dr.Flagstaff, Arizona 86001