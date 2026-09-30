NAU Symphony Orchestra - "Army of Brass"

Experience an afternoon of sweeping Romantic lyricism and spectacular orchestral power as the NAU Symphony Orchestra opens its season with Army of Brass. Cellist Karlos Rodriguez takes center stage in Schumann’s deeply expressive Cello Concerto in A minor, followed by Khachaturian’s monumental Symphony No. 3, “Symphony-Poem”—an electrifying work of extraordinary scale featuring a massive brass ensemble and organ. Join us for a program that moves from intimate reflection to breathtaking sonic grandeur.

Preconcert talk with Dr. Vlad Vizireanu, Director of Orchestras, at 2:30PM in the Kitt Atrium (next to ticket office).

