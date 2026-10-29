Join us in celebration Flagstaff Navy Week!

Naval Observatory Astronomy Talk

Professional astronomers from the U.S. Naval Observatory Flagstaff Station and D.C.-based Sailors will discuss the observatory’s critical scientific mission, timekeeping, and astrophysics.

November 9th, 6:00 to 7:00pm in the Community Room

Navy Weeks are outreach programs run by the US Navy in partnership with cities around the country, designed to share with Americans how their Navy is deployed around the world and around the clock, and why a strong Navy is vital to protecting the American way of life.