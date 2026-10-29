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Naval Observatory Astronomy Talk

Naval Observatory Astronomy Talk

Join us in celebration Flagstaff Navy Week!

Naval Observatory Astronomy Talk

Professional astronomers from the U.S. Naval Observatory Flagstaff Station and D.C.-based Sailors will discuss the observatory’s critical scientific mission, timekeeping, and astrophysics.

November 9th, 6:00 to 7:00pm in the Community Room

Navy Weeks are outreach programs run by the US Navy in partnership with cities around the country, designed to share with Americans how their Navy is deployed around the world and around the clock, and why a strong Navy is vital to protecting the American way of life.

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 9 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
300 W. Aspen Ave.
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-213-2331
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/