NightVisions: Amber Opening Reception

NightVisions: AMBER is an international juried art exhibition that seeks to explore and celebrate our deep connections with the night.

This special exhibition celebrates the 25th anniversary of Flagstaff’s recognition as the world’s first International Dark Sky City. Expanding upon the established NightVisions: Cultural Interpretations of the Night Sky concept, this exhibition explores the theme of amber lighting and highlights the critical role that amber-spectrum lighting plays in Flagstaff’s dark-sky conservation efforts.

We are thrilled to partner with the Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition for this exhibition, and we can’t wait for you to experience the array of pieces featured in this collection.

Image credit: Carla Olson | All at Once (detail, left side: original; right side: under amber lighting) | oil on linen panel, 12″ × 9″

Opening Reception: June 27

Members’ Preview 5-6 pm

Jurors Talk 6 pm

Public Reception 6-8 pm