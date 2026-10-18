Northern Arizona AI Meetup (NAAI)

Workshop It! October Meeting

Part show n' tell, part "Help me troubleshoot", part picking the hive mind... Get feedback, help, and encouragement, give advice, observe, and learn. All levels - no problem is too big or too small.

The event is free and open to the public.

NAAI is a community of AI enthusiasts of every age and skill level. We meet monthly to learn, share, and build cool stuff together.

Our goal is to foster a community of AI enthusiasts, practitioners, and learners across the Flagstaff region and make AI accessible regardless of age or experience, with a focus on practical, ethical, locally-relevant work.