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Northern Arizona AI Meetup (NAAI)

Northern Arizona AI Meetup (NAAI)

NAAI is a community of AI enthusiasts of every age and skill level. We meet monthly to learn, share, and build cool stuff together.

Our goal is to foster a community of AI enthusiasts, practitioners, and learners across the Flagstaff region and make AI accessible regardless of age or experience, with a focus on practical, ethical, locally-relevant work.

Moonshot Accelerator Main Conference Room
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM, every month on Wednesday through Oct 21, 2026.

Event Supported By

Northern Arizona AI Meetup
4802349774
ariel.strong@fireflight.pro
https://noazai.org
Moonshot Accelerator Main Conference Room
2201 N Gemini Drive
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001