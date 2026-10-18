Northern Arizona AI Meetup (NAAI)
Northern Arizona AI Meetup (NAAI)
NAAI is a community of AI enthusiasts of every age and skill level. We meet monthly to learn, share, and build cool stuff together.
Our goal is to foster a community of AI enthusiasts, practitioners, and learners across the Flagstaff region and make AI accessible regardless of age or experience, with a focus on practical, ethical, locally-relevant work.
Moonshot Accelerator Main Conference Room
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM, every month on Wednesday through Oct 21, 2026.
Event Supported By
Northern Arizona AI Meetup
4802349774
ariel.strong@fireflight.pro
Moonshot Accelerator Main Conference Room
2201 N Gemini DriveFlagstaff, Arizona 86001