Northern Arizona AI Meetup (NAAI) October Meetup
Northern Arizona AI Meetup (NAAI) October Meetup
Workshop It! October Meeting
Part show n' tell, part "Help me troubleshoot", part picking the hive mind... Get feedback, help, and encouragement, give advice, observe, and learn. All levels - no problem is too big or too small.
The event is free and open to the public.
NAAI is a community of AI enthusiasts of every age and skill level. We meet monthly to learn, share, and build cool stuff together.
Our goal is to foster a community of AI enthusiasts, practitioners, and learners across the Flagstaff region and make AI accessible regardless of age or experience, with a focus on practical, ethical, locally-relevant work.
Moonshot Accelerator Main Conference Room
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Northern Arizona AI Meetup
4802349774
ariel.strong@fireflight.pro
Moonshot Accelerator Main Conference Room
2201 N Gemini DriveFlagstaff, Arizona 86001