Northers Arizona Disability Resource Fair

If you or a loved one have a disability and live in northern Arizona, don’t miss the third annual Northern Arizona Disability Resource Fair on Saturday, October 3, between 1 pm and 4 pm. This exciting event focuses on disability resources in northern Arizona and features over 40 exhibitors representing a wide range of local disability resources and supports. Drop by any time to get to know local service providers and disability organizations, network with other individuals and families, and participate in fun, inclusive activities. The Fair will be held at the High Country Conference Center at 201 W. Butler Avenue in Flagstaff. Admission and parking are FREE! For more information, and a list of exhibitors, visit https://in.nau.edu/institute-human-development and look for the Northern Arizona Disability Resource Fair dropdown option under the conference & events tab.