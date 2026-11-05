Paint Your Own Viking Shield at the Mead Hall
Paint Your Own Viking Shield at the Mead Hall
Create a decorative 15" wooden shield to hang on your wall or give as a gift!
Choose your own meaningful colors and symbols for protection and paint them on your shield. We will even create faux metal detailing and weathering for authenticity!
Taught by local artist and educator Erika Tsouras of Meadowlark Art Studio
$65 gets you all materials and instruction
Register at Meadowlarkartstudio.com/classes
**Scroll down to "select category" --> Adult classes
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
65
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Drinking Horn Meadery
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
108 E Route 66FLAGSTAFF, Arizona 86001
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com