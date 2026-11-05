Paint Your Own Viking Shield at the Mead Hall

Create a decorative 15" wooden shield to hang on your wall or give as a gift!

Choose your own meaningful colors and symbols for protection and paint them on your shield. We will even create faux metal detailing and weathering for authenticity!

Taught by local artist and educator Erika Tsouras of Meadowlark Art Studio

$65 gets you all materials and instruction

Register at Meadowlarkartstudio.com/classes

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