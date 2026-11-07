Poutine Night at Drinking Horn Meadery
Poutine Night at Drinking Horn Meadery
Not Your Routine Poutine is back at The Mead Hall on November 19th from 5 to 9 PM, serving creative takes on the classic fries, cheese curds, and gravy combo. Grab a basket, pair it with a mead, and treat yourself to poutine night done the Drinking Horn way!
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
108 E Route 66FLAGSTAFF, Arizona 86001
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com