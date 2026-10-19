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Pumpkin Carving Competition

Pumpkin Carving Competition

Pumpkins. Pints. Prizes.

October 25, 1–5 PM. We’re carving at Historic Barrel House in Flagstaff AND Williams. Same day, same competition. Pick your spot and bring your best pumpkin idea.

General Admission: $20
Smug Mug Members: $15 with your discount code
Kids Pumpkin Add-On: $5, including a kid drink

Each regular admission includes a pumpkin, carving tools, contest entry, and one drink: draft beer, cocktail, mocktail, or N/A beverage.

The public picks the winners. The top three pumpkins take home beer, gift cards, merch, and more

Historic Downtown Flagstaff
$20
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Historic Brewing Company
855-484-4677
info@historicbrewingcompany.com
HistoricBrewingCompany.com

Artist Group Info

james@historicbrewingcompany.com
Historic Downtown Flagstaff
Historic Downtown Flagstaff 1 East US-66
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001