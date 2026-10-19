Pumpkin Carving Competition
Pumpkin Carving Competition
Pumpkins. Pints. Prizes.
October 25, 1–5 PM. We’re carving at Historic Barrel House in Flagstaff AND Williams. Same day, same competition. Pick your spot and bring your best pumpkin idea.
General Admission: $20
Smug Mug Members: $15 with your discount code
Kids Pumpkin Add-On: $5, including a kid drink
Each regular admission includes a pumpkin, carving tools, contest entry, and one drink: draft beer, cocktail, mocktail, or N/A beverage.
The public picks the winners. The top three pumpkins take home beer, gift cards, merch, and more
Historic Downtown Flagstaff
$20
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Historic Brewing Company
855-484-4677
info@historicbrewingcompany.com
Artist Group Info
james@historicbrewingcompany.com
Historic Downtown Flagstaff
Historic Downtown Flagstaff 1 East US-66Flagstaff, Arizona 86001