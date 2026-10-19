Pumpkin Carving Competition

Pumpkins. Pints. Prizes.

October 25, 1–5 PM. We’re carving at Historic Barrel House in Flagstaff AND Williams. Same day, same competition. Pick your spot and bring your best pumpkin idea.

General Admission: $20

Smug Mug Members: $15 with your discount code

Kids Pumpkin Add-On: $5, including a kid drink

Each regular admission includes a pumpkin, carving tools, contest entry, and one drink: draft beer, cocktail, mocktail, or N/A beverage.

The public picks the winners. The top three pumpkins take home beer, gift cards, merch, and more

