Random Rab: Two Nights in Sedona — Friday Downtempo Journey with Exologik
Random Rab: Two Nights in Sedona — Friday Downtempo Journey with Exologik
Electronic artist Random Rab, known for the sunrise sets he has played at Burning Man for 25 years and at Envision Festival in Costa Rica for a decade, plays two nights at Humankind in West Sedona. Friday is the "Downtempo Journey": electronic, world, ambient and downtempo music made for listening and movement, with special guest Exologik. Saturday (Oct. 10) is a separate "Dance Experience" with Lady Merkaba. Professional sound, lighting and immersive visuals; limited capacity. All ages. Presented by Reciprocity Music and Humankind.
Humankind
$44 advance / $55 day of show; two-night pass $77 / $99
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Humankind Center, with Reciprocity Music
602-622-8555
hello@humankind.center
Artist Group Info
Random Rab
Humankind
1730 W. State Route 89ASedona, Arizona 86336
602-622-8555
hello@humankind.center