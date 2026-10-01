Random Rab: Two Nights in Sedona — Saturday Dance Experience with Lady Merkaba

Electronic artist Random Rab, known for the sunrise sets he has played at Burning Man for 25 years and at Envision Festival in Costa Rica for a decade, plays two nights at Humankind in West Sedona. Saturday is the "Dance Experience" (8 p.m. to 1 a.m.): the energetic side of his music, electronic music and global rhythms, with special guest Lady Merkaba. Friday (Oct. 9) is a separate "Downtempo Journey" with Exologik. Professional sound, lighting and immersive visuals; limited capacity. All ages. Presented by Reciprocity Music and Humankind.