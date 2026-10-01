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Random Rab: Two Nights in Sedona — Saturday Dance Experience with Lady Merkaba

Random Rab: Two Nights in Sedona — Saturday Dance Experience with Lady Merkaba

Electronic artist Random Rab, known for the sunrise sets he has played at Burning Man for 25 years and at Envision Festival in Costa Rica for a decade, plays two nights at Humankind in West Sedona. Saturday is the "Dance Experience" (8 p.m. to 1 a.m.): the energetic side of his music, electronic music and global rhythms, with special guest Lady Merkaba. Friday (Oct. 9) is a separate "Downtempo Journey" with Exologik. Professional sound, lighting and immersive visuals; limited capacity. All ages. Presented by Reciprocity Music and Humankind.

Humankind
$49 advance / $60 day of show; two-night pass $77 / $99
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Humankind Center, with Reciprocity Music
602-622-8555
hello@humankind.center
https://humankind.center

Artist Group Info

Random Rab
Humankind
1730 W. State Route 89A
Sedona, Arizona 86336
602-622-8555
hello@humankind.center
https://humankind.center